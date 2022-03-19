Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.77. 593,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,279. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

