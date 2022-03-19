Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNPRF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

