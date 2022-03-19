United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.21 ($33.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. United Internet has a 1 year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1 year high of €37.72 ($41.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.