UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $506.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.01 and a 12 month high of $510.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day moving average is $456.47. The firm has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

