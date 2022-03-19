UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $506.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.01 and a 1 year high of $510.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.47. The firm has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

