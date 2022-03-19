Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 437,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

