Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $146.79. 1,353,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,784. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

