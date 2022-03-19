UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. UWM posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $433.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.94. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

