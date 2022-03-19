V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.