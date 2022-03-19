Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Vacasa stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
