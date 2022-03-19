Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vacasa stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

