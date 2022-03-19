Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $242.07

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.07 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 227.01 ($2.95). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.02), with a volume of 27,461 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £96.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)
Read More
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.