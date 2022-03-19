Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $242.07

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.07 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 227.01 ($2.95). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.02), with a volume of 27,461 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £96.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.