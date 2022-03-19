Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

