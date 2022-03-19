Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

