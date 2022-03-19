Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

