Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

