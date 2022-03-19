Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

