Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$76.26 and last traded at C$76.17. 34,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 60,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.