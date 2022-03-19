Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $73,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

