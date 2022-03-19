Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

