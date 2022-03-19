Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

