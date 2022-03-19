Veriti Management LLC Buys 4,763 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.