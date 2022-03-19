Veriti Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.