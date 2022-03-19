Veriti Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teradyne by 40.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $122.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

