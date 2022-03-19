Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

