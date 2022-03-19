Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.