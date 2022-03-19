Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 158,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,302,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $546.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $331,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

