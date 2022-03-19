Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERU opened at $5.33 on Friday. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

