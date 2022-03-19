Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 485 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £998.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 425.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

