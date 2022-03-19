Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Critical Analysis

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.09 $116.74 million $3.14 4.52 Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 N/A -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -11.97

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 69.12% 48.37% 30.98% Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (Get Rating)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.