Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 9.4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.68. 476,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,198,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

