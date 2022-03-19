Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Pridgen purchased 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $49,960.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,007 shares of company stock valued at $113,997. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

