Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $687.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

