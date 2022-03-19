Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $127.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 210.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 371,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

