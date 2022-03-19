Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $110.88

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.88, but opened at $107.08. Visteon shares last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 1,688 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $24,012,000.
About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.