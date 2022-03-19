Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $110.88

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.88, but opened at $107.08. Visteon shares last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 1,688 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $24,012,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

