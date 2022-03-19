Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,309. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

