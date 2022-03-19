Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of VOR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $314.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 273,289 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,851,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.