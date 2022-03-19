Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.