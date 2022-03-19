VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VYNE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

