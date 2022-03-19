Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

WNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 18.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,638.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

