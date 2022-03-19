Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €164.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($178.92).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €153.25 ($168.41) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €134.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

