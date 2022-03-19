Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.