Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WRBY stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 4,074,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,870. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $4,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,093,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

