WAX Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $651.66 million and $24.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00027805 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,841,136,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,263,187,276 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.