Wealth Architects LLC Buys 98 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.