Wealth Architects LLC Invests $230,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after acquiring an additional 226,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $276.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.