Wedbush Comments on Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 621.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 342,067 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

