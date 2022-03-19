Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,595,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

