Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $625.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $453.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.07. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

