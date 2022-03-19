Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $74.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $49.30. 4,058,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

