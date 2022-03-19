Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

WDC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 4,058,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

